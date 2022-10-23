UFO Gaming (UFO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $47.46 Million

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. UFO Gaming has a total market cap of $47.46 million and $856,420.00 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One UFO Gaming token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming was first traded on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

