Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Ultralife Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.24. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $32.13 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $141,900.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 771,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 856,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 30,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $141,900.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 771,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,524.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 87,300 shares of company stock valued at $406,787 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

