Unison Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Unison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 3.6% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.7 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,632,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,378,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

