UNIUM Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a total market cap of $211.43 million and approximately $838.00 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for approximately $72.70 or 0.00379444 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.44 or 0.27835447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010872 BTC.

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 72.86392506 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $834.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

