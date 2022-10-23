Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

VCR stock opened at $237.36 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.10.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

