Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) is Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.6% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $766,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.63. 305,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,254. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

