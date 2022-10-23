Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $36.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $52.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23.

Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

