Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 228.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 137.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $167.55 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.92.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

