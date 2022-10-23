Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.13.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ventas has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,055,000 after acquiring an additional 242,767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,428 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,054,000 after acquiring an additional 780,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,378,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,758,000 after acquiring an additional 222,324 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

