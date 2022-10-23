Venus USDC (vUSDC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.81 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $103.43 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.0216758 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10,230,490.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars.

