Venus USDC (vUSDC) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $103.43 million and $5.85 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus USDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,426.41 or 0.28243484 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011031 BTC.

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.0216758 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10,230,490.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus USDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus USDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.