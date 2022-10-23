Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

VCYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $54.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

