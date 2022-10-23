Verasity (VRA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.08 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $40.94 million and $4.08 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

