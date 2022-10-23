Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,621,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,621,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

