Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 51,671,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,155,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

