Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications updated its FY22 guidance to $5.10-5.25 EPS.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $567,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

