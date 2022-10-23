VirtualMeta 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $277.00 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $61.65 million and $277.00 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02680137 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

