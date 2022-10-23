VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital lowered VOXX International from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. VOXX International has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 741,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,351,182.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle acquired 13,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 558,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,810,606.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 279,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,685. Insiders own 41.03% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VOXX International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VOXX International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VOXX International by 26.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

