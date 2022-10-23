VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Imperial Capital lowered VOXX International from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

VOXX International Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. VOXX International has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity at VOXX International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

In related news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 691,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,541.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 691,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,541.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle bought 8,234 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 279,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,685 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its position in VOXX International by 15.0% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,676,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after buying an additional 349,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,344,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Articles

