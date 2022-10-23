Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $4.19

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $4.19 or 0.00021493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $100.18 million and $9.91 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,504.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003444 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00046106 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022409 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005094 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.04562643 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $7,190,119.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.