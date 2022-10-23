Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Shares Sold by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYGG. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 457.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,303,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,766,000 after buying an additional 1,890,396 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $10,156,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $4,669,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Vy Global Growth by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 831,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 375,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $2,623,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VYGG opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Vy Global Growth has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $577.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of -0.10.

Vy Global Growth ( NYSE:VYGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

