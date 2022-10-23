Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €30.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

ETR WAC opened at €14.28 ($14.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.61. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €12.84 ($13.10) and a 1 year high of €30.90 ($31.53). The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

