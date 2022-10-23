Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Waste Management by 9.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WM opened at $159.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.29.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.