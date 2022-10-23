WAX Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, WAX has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0783 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $175.58 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,951,610,911 coins and its circulating supply is 2,241,192,426 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

