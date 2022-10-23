WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.09-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$570.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.75 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $151.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.55 and a 200-day moving average of $185.42. WD-40 has a one year low of $149.02 and a one year high of $255.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 63.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart purchased 500 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $177.60 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,899.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 60.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

