Wealth Effects LLC Boosts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $35.88. 28,271,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,118,430. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $125.86.

