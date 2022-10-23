Wealth Effects LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24,735.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.06. 5,071,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,460,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.