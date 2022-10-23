Wealth Effects LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Wealth Effects LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 103.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

BST stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

