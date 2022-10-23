Wealth Effects LLC Grows Stock Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,584,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,800 shares during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.8% of Wealth Effects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealth Effects LLC owned approximately 4.38% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,501,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,988,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 389,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 170,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVDL shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

