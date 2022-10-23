Wealth Effects LLC Purchases 1,590 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

U traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.14. 12,215,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,604,543. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,164 shares of company stock worth $1,253,905. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

