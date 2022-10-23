Wealth Effects LLC Purchases 6,750 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC owned about 0.08% of SunOpta worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 20.0% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 375.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 140,227 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 36.4% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,860. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. SunOpta had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STKL. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

In other SunOpta news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $82,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $288,223.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,657.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,638 shares of company stock worth $1,091,863. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunOpta Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Stories

