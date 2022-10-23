Wealth Effects LLC Purchases New Shares in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 204,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Wealth Effects LLC owned 0.14% of indie Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 326,390 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,490.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $398,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,603,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,782,118.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,490.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,239. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on INDI shares. TheStreet lowered indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

INDI opened at $7.51 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 124.21%. The business had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

