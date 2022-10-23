Wealth Effects LLC Sells 200 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 26.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $7.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.37. 1,760,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,091. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

