Wealth Effects LLC Sells 75 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wealth Effects LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.0% of Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.50.

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AMT opened at $187.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

