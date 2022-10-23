WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WEC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.4 %

WEC stock opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.20.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

