Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $21.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $21.95. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS.

Signature Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.14.

SBNY opened at $142.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.11 and a 200-day moving average of $195.48. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $135.10 and a 52 week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 10.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $604,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.