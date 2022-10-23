Wedbush Comments on M&T Bank Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.05. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

Shares of MTB opened at $161.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

