Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,534 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,632,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,378,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

