Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of WAL stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.2% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

