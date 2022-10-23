Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Western Union also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.

Western Union Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE WU opened at $13.63 on Friday. Western Union has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Western Union by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 287,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Western Union by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

