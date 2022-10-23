Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27), RTT News reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $131.22 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.84 and its 200 day moving average is $163.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 67.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 16.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 32.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

