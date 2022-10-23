Wirtual Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $196,590.00 (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $196,590.00 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

