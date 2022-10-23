Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.88.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.07. Wix.com has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $207.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 207.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Wix.com by 78.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 105.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 93.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.