Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $270.67 on Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $270.67 or 0.01409687 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $23.57 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,288,018 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

