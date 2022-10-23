Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.03 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $269.24 or 0.01403126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $24.03 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,286,915 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

