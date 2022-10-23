Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XEL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.42.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 55.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

