XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $59.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $87.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.81.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after buying an additional 3,919,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after buying an additional 649,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,503,000 after buying an additional 596,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

