XRUN (XRUN) Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. XRUN has a total market cap of $372.84 million and $1.15 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XRUN has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One XRUN token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00002004 BTC on popular exchanges.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

