yOUcash (YOUC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $807,379.00

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last week, yOUcash has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and approximately $807,379.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002669 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.22 or 0.27935058 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010910 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash launched on July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io.

yOUcash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

