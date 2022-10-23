Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.43.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $111.03 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.37 and a 200-day moving average of $115.42.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 152.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 60.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 38.7% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

